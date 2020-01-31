France's Victor Perez carded a second consecutive 65 to take a solo lead after 36 holes at the Saudi International on Friday.

World No. 41 Perez moved to 10-under for the tournament after making seven birdies and two bogeys, ensuring a narrow lead heading into the weekend.

Overnight leaders Gavin Green and Graeme McDowell are second and third respectively.

Green is one shot back after a second-round 67 as the 26-year-old seeks his maiden European Tour victory. Former U.S. Open champion McDowell is alone in third place, two shots behind Perez.

England's Lee Westwood, who won the Abu Dhabi Championship earlier this month, failed to make the cut in Saudi Arabia, along with America's Patrick Reed.

Saudi Arabia's controversial image and human rights record affected the lineup at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, with Rory McIlroy saying last month the country's image was a factor in the four-time major winner declining his invitation and a reported $2.5 million appearance fee.