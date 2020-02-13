Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka honor Kobe Bryant at Riviera

Rory McIlroy is back on top of the golf world, but he has another sports superstar on his mind this week.

McIlroy just regained the top spot in the world rankings, for the first time in more than four years -- although he has downplayed that achievement. Something he's not downplaying, though, is his tribute to Kobe Bryant while playing at the Genesis Invitational.

McIlroy isn't the only top golfer paying homage to Kobe, however. Brooks Koepka, the former No. 1-ranked golfer who was just overtaken by McIlroy, has unveiled his own tribute to the NBA legend, too.