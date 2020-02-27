Italy's Guido Migliozzi carded an opening-round 66 to take a one-shot lead at the Oman Open on Thursday.

Migliozzi, 23, got off to a quick start, making three birdies on three of the first four holes on the way to grabbing a one-shot lead following a bogey-free round.

The Italian won two European Tour events during his rookie season last year but has failed to replicate that form this campaign -- he missed his first three cuts of the season.

Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard is joint in second place, alongside South Africa's Brandon Stone and South Korea's Taehee Lee, after finishing the day with a 65.

Italy's Lorenzo Gagli and Edoardo Molinari were in threat of missing the competition after they withdrew on Wednesday amid fears that they had coronavirus, before both were cleared to play and reinstated on Thursday.

The pair completed the first 17 holes before play was suspended. Gagli is in joint-13th place after carded a first-round 69, while Molinari went one shot worse to end the opening day tied for 25th place.