TUCSON, Ariz. -- Brett Quigley shot a 5-under 68 on Saturday in the Cologuard Classic to open a three-stroke lead in his bid to win for the second time in his first four PGA Tour Champions starts.

Fred Couples was second after a 66. The 60-year-old Hall of Famer won the last of his 13 senior titles in 2017.

The 50-year-old Quigley won a month ago in Morocco in his second Champions start and tied for ninth two weeks ago in Florida in the Chubb Classic. He made his senior debut in September in Calgary, Alberta, tying for 64th in the Shaw Charity Classic.

Quigley, the nephew of 11-time PGA Tour Champions winner Dana Quigley, had five runner-up finishes in 408 starts on the PGA Tour, earning more than $11 million.

A stroke ahead entering the day after an opening 64, Quigley birdied three of the first five holes in the second round on Tucson National's Catalina Course. He finished with six birdies and a bogey to reach 14-under 132.

Couples birdied five of the first six holes. He played the back nine in 2 under with four birdies and two bogeys.

Miguel Angel Jimenez (66) and Rod Pampling (68) were 11 under. Bernhard Langer (68) and Robert Karlsson (71) followed at 10 under.

Pampling is making his fifth senior start. The Australian eagled the par-5 12th.

Steve Stricker, the 2018 winner for the first of his five senior victories, had 71 a tie fall into a tie for 10th at 8 under. Defending champion Mark O'Meara (69) and John Daly (71) also were 8 under.

Ernie Els was tied for 36th at 3 under after a 70 in his second senior start. He lost a playoff to Jimenez in January in his debut in the season-opening event in Hawaii.

Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz shot his second straight 74. He was tied for 65th in the 78-man field.