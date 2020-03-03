        <
          Rickie Fowler honoring Arnold Palmer with special gear at Bay Hill

          12:00 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Arnold Palmer Invitational will begin on Thursday at Bay Hill in Orlando. It has been more than three years since we lost Palmer, the golf legend, at the age of 87.

          The defending champion of this tournament is Francesco Molinari. Rickie Fowler only finished in a tie for 40th last year -- but your eyes will be drawn to him this week, even if he isn't near the top of the leaderboard. That's because Fowler will be sporting special gear in honor of Palmer, someone he greatly admired.

          Here's a more detailed look at all the new Palmer-inspired gear.

          And, in case you're wondering, "Why an umbrella?" here's why -- it was Palmer's corporate logo, simply inspired by a woman with a multi-colored umbrella Palmer saw while taking a break from a business meeting.

