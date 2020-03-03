ORLANDO, Fla. -- Tiger Woods and former PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem are among 10 finalists who will be voted on next week for the World Golf Hall of Fame class of 2021.

Woods was among four finalists from the male category that include three-time major champion Padraig Harrington, British Open champion and architect Tom Weiskopf, and the late U.S. Open champion Johnny Farrell.

Four women nominated as finalists are Dottie Pepper, Sandra Palmer, Beverly Hanson and Susie Maxwell Berning. Finchem and Marion Hollins, the U.S. Women's Amateur champion involved in building Cypress Point and Pasatiempo, were nominated as contributors, which replaces the Veteran's category and Lifetime Achievement category.

The finalists were determined by a nominating committee of 26 people, including six Hall of Famers and 10 media members.

A 20-member selection committee, comprising Hall of Fame members, media and leaders of major golf organizations, will make the final selections.