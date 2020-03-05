        <
        >

          Nicolai Hojgaard leads after day one at Qatar Masters

          Warren Little/Getty Images
          4:54 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Teenager Nicolai Hojgaard was in great form on day one of the Qatar Masters as he holds a one-shot lead over Joost Luiten heading into Friday's session.

          The Danish rising star made six consecutive birdies to finish 7-under par, while Dutchman Luiten fell just short as he hit a 6-under 65.

          "It was a good day," said Hojgaard. "I started out slow, was playing really bad on the first four, five, six holes -- I was still two under at that point but I was just playing it all over the place. My putter was just on fire today, that's the difference."

          Further down, England's Andy Sullivan made six birdies and a single bogey in his round, finishing two off the lead.

          With him, a group of five more players, including Spaniards Jorge Campillo and Carlos Pigem, Italy's Lorenzo Gagli, Belgian Thomas Pieters and Dane Jeff Winther.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices