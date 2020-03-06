The Kenya Open has been cancelled due to the growing coronavirus outbreak, the European Tour have announced.

The event -- scheduled for March 12-15 -- will no longer take place following advice from the Kenyan government to postpone all meetings and conferences in the country that are of an international nature.

Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley said: "We understand and totally respect the decision made by the Government of Kenya in these difficult times.

"We are looking into the possibility of rescheduling the tournament at some point later in the season, but that remains simply a possibility right now -- we have no definitive plans at this stage.

"I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Kenyan Government for their unwavering support, alongside Kenya Open Golf Limited Chairman Peter Kanyago and Tournament Director Patrick Obath for their strenuous efforts and commitment. We look forward to returning to Kenya in due course."

Coronavirus has affected golf events around the world since its outbreak in China late last year. The Royal's Cup 2020, scheduled for March 12-15 in Thailand, was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the virus.

The LPGA Tour also cancelled the Honda LPGA Thailand and the HSBC Women's World Championship amid fears of the virus in February.

The rapid spread of the outbreak has raised questions about whether Tokyo can host the Olympics from July 24, although the International Olympic Committee continues to reaffirm its commitment to starting the games on schedule.