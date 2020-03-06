England's Andy Sullivan and Spain's Jorge Campillo both carded a second-round 66 to share the lead at the Qatar Masters in Doha on Friday.

Sullivan got off to a flying start with birdies at the opening two holes. The 32-year-old made just a single bogey on the 15th hole as he moved to 10 under for the tournament.

Sullivan is chasing his first European Tour win since 2015 when he achieved all three of his Tour victories in a single season.

Campillo was much the same on Friday, breezing his way to a bogey-free 66 to join Sullivan in first place heading into the weekend.

The Spaniard, 33, achieved his maiden Tour win last year in his 229th attempt two-shot victory at the Trophee Hassan II.

Sweden's Alexander Bjork carded a 63, the best round of the week so far, to move to one shot behind the leaders, alongside compatriot Marcus Kinhult and Netherlands' Joost Luiten and three others.

Overnight-leader, Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard, was unable to continue his opening-day form, bogeying two of the first four holes on the way to a 71.