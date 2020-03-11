European Tour postpones Indian Open

The European Tour has decided to postpone the Indian Open which was due to take place March 19-22 due to fears about the coronavirus.

The organisation said in a statement that it was looking into the possibility of rescheduling the tournament, set to be hosted in New Delhi, for later in the year.

However, the European Tour also said "there are no definitive plans at this stage" regarding rescheduling the tournament.

"In these difficult global circumstances, we fully understand and appreciate the recent restrictions introduced in respect of travel into India. As these new measures now prevent many members of both Tours being able to play in the tournament, everyone involved in the staging of the Hero Indian Open felt it was the correct decision to postpone the tournament," European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said in a statement.

"With these new travel regulations now in place, there has been a significant impact on the ability of our members, officials and service teams of both Tours to make their entry into India for the tournament," Asian Tour commissioner and CEO Cho Minn Thant said.

"We will continue to take advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and local health authorities while monitoring the situation in relation to the possibility of rescheduling the event later in the year."