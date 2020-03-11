PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- Tiger Woods will go into the World Golf Hall of Fame next year, voted on Wednesday by a selection committee that chose from 10 finalists.

Woods, 44, is eligible for the 2021 induction after rules were changed earlier this year to reduce the minimum age from 50 to 45. The location of the ceremony, which will include up to three more inductees to be announced in the coming days, has yet to be determined.

"I am both honored and humbled to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame,'' Woods said in a statement after being told by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. "This past year has been such an incredible journey and the support I've received from my family, friends and fans has been overwhelming. This achievement is the ultimate recognition to never give up and keep chasing.''

Tiger Woods captained the United States team to a Presidents Cup victory in December. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Woods has returned from 2017 spinal fusion surgery to win three times, including the 2019 Masters for his 15th major title and the Zozo Championship last fall for his PGA Tour record-tying 82nd victory.

But Woods was a lock for the Hall of Fame well before that. He has 93 worldwide victories, completed a career Grand Slam three times and accomplished the "Tiger Slam'' in 2000-01 when he won four consecutive majors. His major titles rank second to Jack Nicklaus' record 18.

Woods is also an 11-time PGA Tour player of the year, played on eight U.S. Ryder Cup teams and nine U.S. Presidents Cup teams and was the winning captain for the victorious U.S. Presidents Cup team in December.

"Tiger has done more for the game of golf than anyone ever thought possible, and his historic feats on the course are only one aspect of his impact,'' Monahan said. "His imprint on the game is immeasurable, and his unparalleled legacy is one we look forward to celebrating as he's inducted in the World Golf Hall of Fame next year.''

Several players, such as Phil Mickelson and Ernie Els are already in the Hall of Fame dating to when the minimum age for eligibility was 40. It was later changed to 50 and since back to 45 this year.

The selection committee could choose up to four for induction from a list of 10 finalists that included Woods, Padraig Harrington, Tom Weiskopf, Johnny Ferrell, Dottie Pepper, Susie Maxwell Berning, Sandra Palmer and Beverly Hanson as well as two contributors, former PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem and architect Marion Hollins.

The World Golf Hall of Fame currently has 60 members and is located in St. Augustine, Florida.