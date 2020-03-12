The PGA Tour says it is going forward with plans to open play Thursday in the Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

"With the information currently available, The Players championship will continue as scheduled, although we will absolutely continue to review recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization and local health administrations," the tour said in a statement.

"This is obviously a very fluid situation that requires constant review, communication and transparency, and we are dedicated to all three aspects."

The tour said it would provide an update by noon Thursday. It also announced several safety precautions, including the installation of additional hand-sanitizing stations at all restroom locations and high-traffic fan zones, and allowing fans to bring hand sanitizer into the tournament.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.