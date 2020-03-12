The LPGA Tour on Thursday postponed its next three events, including its first major of the year -- the ANA Inspiration -- because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Postponed were the Volvik Founders Cup in Phoenix, scheduled for March 19-22; the Kia Classic in Carlsbad, California, scheduled for March 26-29; and the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California, scheduled for April 2-5.

The LPGA said it plans to reschedule the events for later in the 2020 season.

"This is a difficult situation and as we navigate these uncertain times, we appreciate the support of all those involved with the LPGA. I am fully committed to rescheduling these important events on our 2020 schedule, especially our first major, the ANA Inspiration," LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with all of those around the world affected by this virus. And on a personal level, it pains me to see the impact of this health crisis on our athletes, our sponsors and our fans. That said, I know keeping our LPGA family safe, and all those who follow us safe, has to be my top priority.

"We will continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation with our global health partners and are planning for different scenarios for future LPGA events should they be necessary."

Two upcoming events on the Symetra Tour -- the IOA Championship Presented by Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Beaumont, California (March 27-29), and the Windsor Golf Classic in Winsor, California (April 2-4), also were postponed.