PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- After playing the first round of the Players Championship and announcing the tournament would continue with no spectators, the PGA Tour late Thursday night changed course and elected to cancel the rest of the tournament due to the coronavirus.

The tour also announced it would be canceling the next three events on the PGA Tour schedule: the Vaspar Championship, the WGC-Dell Technologies Championship and the Valero Texas Open.

"Based on the rapidly changing situation, the Players Championship has been canceled," the tour said in a text notifying players Thursday night. "PGA Tour events through the Valero Texas Open are also canceled."

The $15 million Players Championship is the PGA Tour's flagship event.

"It is with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of THE PLAYERS Championship," the tour said in a statement. "We have also decided to cancel all PGA TOUR events - across all of our Tours - in the coming weeks, through the Valero Texas Open.

"We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process. We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate.

"But at this point - and as the situation continues to rapidly change - the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan will have a news conference Friday morning.

Earlier Thursday, Monahan, after consulting with President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, said he felt comfortable with the idea of playing the final three rounds of the Players Championship without spectators, but that the tour would continue to monitor the situation.