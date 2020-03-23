The Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony for Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player has been postponed indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The pair of retired pro golfers was to have been honored by President Donald Trump during a White House ceremony Monday.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest honor the president can give a civilian.

Both Sorenstam and Player are members of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Player, 84, who is South African, won 24 PGA Tour events and 118 international tournaments.

Sorenstam, 49, who is Swedish, completed her LPGA career with 72 tournament victories and was the dominant female player of her era, earning The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year award three consecutive years beginning in 2003.

Trump played with Sorenstam and Player last fall at his private club in northern Virginia.

The president awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods last year after Woods won his fifth Masters title.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.