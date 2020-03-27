Pushups, pool and blow-drying the dog, how golfers kept busy without golf

The golf world, like everything else in sports, is shut down. And like the rest of the world, the players are trying to find ways to fill their days.

Some are productive. Some are a little out there. Some, well, some we just don't have any idea what they are doing.

This is the week in golf that wasn't:

Billy Horschel tried to multitask -- get in a workout and keep the kids amused.

Once he got done with that, a truth set in.

After a day and a half of homeschooling, which I've been a part of it for a full 45 mins, two things have been confirmed. Homeschooling will NEVER be an option in my household in the future. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️And teachers need to be PAID more! 💵💵 — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) March 26, 2020

Sometimes you just need to dance. There is some serious choreography going on in the Finau family.

Finau Sunday Flow. pic.twitter.com/krmAfc5wz9 — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) March 22, 2020

Tour pros Josh Teater and Mark Wilson put down the clubs for a while and played a social-distancing game of H-O-R-S-E -- with a slight name change.

It sure is! It's your shot again! pic.twitter.com/s0CtK1dt1W — Josh Teater (@jteater12) March 25, 2020

Pets are playing a big role in helping keep us all sane. So you have to take care of them. And Paula Creamer found an interesting way to keep her dog dry.

Justin Rose came up with an interesting way to combine two sports. So is this a hole-in-one or a scratch?

Justin Thomas was going to do whatever it took to beat Rickie Fowler. That included some wardrobe adjustments.

Just because everything is on hold doesn't mean Max Homa has to stop breaking it down on Twitter.

It's not horrible but it's not good. I respect u for working on it those cuz I assume u have this length putt for bogey quite often https://t.co/BhChsKNGFK — max homa (@maxhoma23) March 23, 2020

Ian Poulter isn't scared of going into the gym with Brooks Koepka. OK, wait, maybe that isn't such a good idea.

Søren Kjeldsen's home impressions 🤣



Thanks to Kjeldsen Productions (his kids) for filming. pic.twitter.com/mi7xymnLRJ — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) March 25, 2020

Padraig Harrington is working at his game. Even if golf courses around you are closed, you can practice. Perhaps leave drills like this to the pros.

An advanced level chipping drill I use to get my strike dialed in. @EuropeanTour @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/dAj9XVXUNY — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) March 19, 2020

It's hard to decide which impression Soren Kjeldsen nails more: Miguel Angel Jimenez's warmup routine or Tiger Woods' club twirl/walk after a good shot.

Søren Kjeldsen's home impressions 🤣



Thanks to Kjeldsen Productions (his kids) for filming. pic.twitter.com/mi7xymnLRJ — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) March 25, 2020

Everybody has to eat, right? Anirban Lahiri is here to help.

With @PGATOUR on hold watch my amateur cooking as I fight boredom in isolation. Starting off simple with eggs but things will get serious. Here's Ep 1 of my first IGTV series #CookingWithTheLahiris #currypower #homecooking #ifIcancookYoucancook #yumsolation pic.twitter.com/T24POCb5J2 — Anirban Lahiri (@anirbangolf) March 24, 2020

Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas are looking for others to take a ride with them. But they might want to stop challenging Rory McIlroy.