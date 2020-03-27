        <
          Pushups, pool and blow-drying the dog, how golfers kept busy without golf

          8:21 AM ET
          Nick Pietruszkiewicz
            • Senior editor for college basketball
            • Joined ESPN in 2008
            • Graduate of the University of Maryland
            Follow on Twitter

          The golf world, like everything else in sports, is shut down. And like the rest of the world, the players are trying to find ways to fill their days.

          Some are productive. Some are a little out there. Some, well, some we just don't have any idea what they are doing.

          This is the week in golf that wasn't:

          Billy Horschel tried to multitask -- get in a workout and keep the kids amused.

          Once he got done with that, a truth set in.

          Sometimes you just need to dance. There is some serious choreography going on in the Finau family.

          Tour pros Josh Teater and Mark Wilson put down the clubs for a while and played a social-distancing game of H-O-R-S-E -- with a slight name change.

          Pets are playing a big role in helping keep us all sane. So you have to take care of them. And Paula Creamer found an interesting way to keep her dog dry.

          Justin Rose came up with an interesting way to combine two sports. So is this a hole-in-one or a scratch?

          View this post on Instagram

          Morning practice ✅ 🎱

          A post shared by Justin ROSE (@justinprose99) on

          Justin Thomas was going to do whatever it took to beat Rickie Fowler. That included some wardrobe adjustments.

          Just because everything is on hold doesn't mean Max Homa has to stop breaking it down on Twitter.

          Ian Poulter isn't scared of going into the gym with Brooks Koepka. OK, wait, maybe that isn't such a good idea.

          Padraig Harrington is working at his game. Even if golf courses around you are closed, you can practice. Perhaps leave drills like this to the pros.

          It's hard to decide which impression Soren Kjeldsen nails more: Miguel Angel Jimenez's warmup routine or Tiger Woods' club twirl/walk after a good shot.

          Everybody has to eat, right? Anirban Lahiri is here to help.

          Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas are looking for others to take a ride with them. But they might want to stop challenging Rory McIlroy.

