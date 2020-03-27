Although the United States Golf Association is sticking to its edict to have a decision by mid-April, a report in the New York Post on Thursday night said the U.S. Open would be postponed but with the intention of still playing at Winged Foot Golf Club in suburban New York later this year.

The 120th U.S. Open was scheduled for June 18-21 in Mamaroneck, New York, but the club was shut down several days ago in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and all worked halted in setting up the tournament.

"(We) remain hopeful about late summer, (maybe) early September,'' a source told the Post regarding a change in dates for the U.S. Open, adding that the club is "optimistic'' the event will take place at the venue that last hosted the championship in 2006, when Geoff Ogilvy was the winner.

A USGA spokesperson told ESPN that nothing was official at this point and that it was standing by a statement from earlier this week in which it said a final decision would not be made until mid-April.

"We continue to hold the dates for the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in June and monitor all available guidance and regulations from the CDC, WHO and other federal, state and local authorities to do what is in the best interests of the community for the health and safety of all those involved," the USGA said in its statement. "We had previously stopped the build of our corporate hospitality tents and are creating contingency plans should we need to pivot, given that postponement is a possibility. It is premature at this point to speculate on any potential date or location changes, but we expect to make a decision sometime in the middle of April."

The Masters and PGA Championship already have postponed those major championships in the wake of cancellations and postponements across the sports world. The PGA Tour has canceled eight tournaments, including the Players Championship, and postponed another, with the next scheduled event, the Colonial, in late May awaiting its fate.

With the Olympic Games being canceled, there has been speculation that the PGA Championship might take its date in late July. The Masters has been said to be eyeing an October date. For the U.S. Open to go in September, it would need the help of the PGA Tour in rescheduling other tournaments.

So far, the Open, scheduled for July 16-19 at Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England, is sticking with its original date. The last time the U.S. Open was not played was in 1945 due to World War II.