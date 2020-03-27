Davis Love III, a two-time U.S. Ryder Cup captain and major championship winner, confirmed that his house in St. Simons Island, Georgia, was lost to a fire early Friday morning.

There were no injuries.

Love and his wife, Robin, were at home when the fire started but were able to escape without injury.

"While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laugher and incredible memories, we're very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed," Love said in a statement. "We've very thankful to the first responders who made a valiant effort to save our home, and we're keeping things in perspective as people across our community and around the world are struggling with the current unprecedented health crisis."

Courtesy: Glynn County Fire Rescue

According to Randy Jordan, the fire chief for Glynn County Fire & Rescue, a 911 call came in at 5:18 a.m. and a first responder was on the scene within six minutes.

"It was completely engulfed in flames at our arrival,'' Jordan told ESPN. "It is a total loss."

Jordan said the source of the fire is not confirmed.

Love, 55, is a 21-time winner on the PGA Tour, including the 1997 PGA Championship. He still competes on the PGA Tour and on the PGA Tour Champions and is in his first year as an on-course reporter for CBS Sports.

The U.S. Ryder Cup captain in 2012 and 2016, Love was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017.