R&A, USGA move Curtis Cup matches to 2021

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (R&A) is postponing three amateur golf championships scheduled for June, including the Curtis Cup.

The Curtis Cup was to be played June 12-14 at Conwy Golf Club in Wales. The R&A and USGA say the matches for female amateurs from the United States against a team from Britain and Ireland will move to 2021. The dates were not decided.

The R&A says the British Amateur and the British Women's Amateur will move from June to August, but that depends on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.K.

The British Amateur had been scheduled for June 15-20 at Royal Birkdale. The British Women's Amateur was to be played June 23-27 at Kilmarnock on the west coast of Scotland.

The Curtis Cup captains, Sarah Ingram of the U.S. and Elaine Ratcliffe for GB&I, will remain for the 2021 matches. The teams had not been decided. Players were to have been selected later this month.