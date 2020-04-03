Workouts, trick shots and Justin Thomas' hairline highlighted the golf week that wasn't

Golfers keep trying to find creative ways to stay busy. Whether it's helping with homework, finding creative uses of the internet to practice social distancing or showing off their skills, watching them waste time is at least entertaining.

This is the week in golf that wasn't:

OK, let's start with all the trick shots ...

Jason Scrivener gets credit for the bank shot in the garage

Arbaham Ancer traveled all around his house for these.

Adam Mates has made this a daily thing.

The trick shot video that just gets better and better 👏



🎥 via @adam_mates pic.twitter.com/5IqDchCYLG — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) April 1, 2020

And then there is Rory McIlroy.

Some of TaylorMade friends -- Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and others -- got in on the act.

Meanwhile, the Wake Forest women's golf team found a way to both practice social distancing and show off all at the same time.

Poor Justin Thomas caught the attention of Fox broadcaster Joe Buck. Poor, JT.

You're a legend Joe. And also so bored that you will commentate on my hairline issues. Well done, sir! https://t.co/HeK8bDIaPb — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) March 28, 2020

Uh, what is Justin Rose doing, exactly? His kids are wondering the same thing.

Leo - Dad, can you please stop that annoying noise every time you stand up?! 🏋🏻🌺 pic.twitter.com/QOEqRHw177 — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) March 30, 2020

Rose in a more comfortable setting, letting his game stand front and center instead of his physique.

Over at Cristie Kerr's house, if the kids don't behave, they have to drop and give you 20.

Bubba Watson getting some science homework done.

Science fun for today's schoolwork with Caleb & Dakota! #Volcano pic.twitter.com/NwMM6PLG9d — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) March 26, 2020

Lexi Thompson went a little wide right here. But she has time to get it right before the LPGA season resumes.