Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon chime in with suggestions for how the Masters can still be played in the fall without conflicting with the behemoths of college football and the NFL. (2:04)

Golf's organizers announced a revamped schedule for 2020 that will see The Open canceled, the PGA Championship moved to August, the U.S. Open in September and the Masters in November. The Ryder Cup will remain in its original dates.

All the dates are predicated on clearance from health officials during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Open, scheduled for July 16-19 at Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England, will not be played for the first time since World War II. The R&A said it will play the championship in 2021 at Royal St. George's, meaning the 150th Open celebration at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, will be moved to 2022.

Here is a rundown of the various changes:

The PGA Championship, originally scheduled for May 14-17, is moving to Aug. 6-9 at Harding Park in San Francisco.

The U.S. Open, originally scheduled for June 16-19 at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York, is moving to Sept. 17-20, one week prior to the Ryder Cup.

The Ryder Cup, at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin, will remain in its original dates, Sept. 25-27.

The Masters, which was supposed to take place this week at Augusta National, is moving to Nov. 12-15.

The PGA Tour will move the end of its FedEx Cup playoff schedule back a week, allowing the PGA Championship to take place in early August. The Tour Championship will now be played Labor Day weekend.

The PGA Tour said it will announce other aspects of its schedule at a later time.