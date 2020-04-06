When will the Masters be played? A complete guide to all the golf schedule changes

The coronavirus pandemic that shut down sports and altered everyday life across the world has dramatically shifted the golf calendar. Some events have been postponed, others outright canceled.

On Monday, which would have been the start of Masters week at Augusta National Golf Club, all of the sport's governing bodies unveiled a proposed new men's calendar. Of course, all of this is contingent on clearance from global health organizations.

With that, here's a look at where everything stands:

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

PGA Championship

Original dates: May 14-17

New dates: Aug. 6-9

Site: TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

While it once stood second in the order behind the Masters, the PGA Championship will lead off. How this one is handled will be something to watch. On Saturday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom -- after President Trump's conference call with those running sports leagues and organizations -- said he did not see the NFL starting on time in August or September with stadiums full of fans, as the president predicted. "I'm not anticipating that happening in this state," Newsom said.

The PGA, like the rest of the world, will continue to monitor the situation.

"Sports, and particularly the game of golf, are important vehicles for healing and hope," PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh said in a statement. "... With our country going through extremely difficult times, it will be an honor for all of us at the PGA of America to hopefully help turn a page in August with the PGA Championship and September with the Ryder Cup.

Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

U.S. Open

Original dates: June 16-19

New dates: September 17-20

Site: Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, New York

There was speculation the USGA would look to change the venue, given that Winged Foot is less than 5 miles from an early coronavirus containment zone in nearby New Rochelle. But the goal is to remain in New York later this year.

"We are hopeful that postponing the championship will offer us the opportunity to mitigate health and safety issues while still providing us with the best opportunity to conduct the U.S. Open this year," USGA CEO Mike Davis said.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Masters

Original dates: April 9-12

New dates: Nov. 12-15

Site: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

A spring staple, the Masters will move to the fall for the first time. It will be in November that Tiger Woods will try to defend his unforgettable 2019 victory.

"While more details will be shared in the weeks and months to come, we, like all of you, will continue to focus on all mandated precautions and guidelines to fight against the Coronavirus," Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement. "Along the way, we hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Tournament in the fall brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and all those who love the sport."

Additionally, on Monday, the club announced that this year's Augusta National Women's Amateur would be canceled

Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

The Open

Original dates: July 16-19

New dates: Canceled

Site: Royal St. George's, Sandwich, England

While the other majors held out hope that they would be able to tee it up in 2020, the R&A decided it was best to just call off The Open for this year. This would have been the 149th Open, with next year's 150 celebration set for St. Andrews. Instead, Royal St. George's will host the 2021 event, with the 150th still happening at the Home of Golf, but in 2022.

"Our absolute priority is to protect the health and safety of the fans, players, officials, volunteers and staff involved in The Open," R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said in a statement. "We care deeply about this historic Championship and have made this decision with a heavy heart. We appreciate that this will be disappointing for a great many people around the world but this pandemic is severely affecting the UK and we have to act responsibly. It is the right thing to do."

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Ryder Cup

Original dates: Sept. 25-27

New dates: No change

Site: Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin

This is the only signature event on the calendar that has gone untouched.

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour

The Tour announced alterations to its schedule, pushing the season-ending Wyndham Championship and the three FedEx Cup playoff events back a week. The closing stretch now looks like this: