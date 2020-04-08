Relive Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus classic Masters wins, other great moments on ESPN

Andy North has full faith the Augusta golf course will be ready for the Masters in November after being rescheduled. (1:47)

Will Augusta be ready for the Masters in November? (1:47)

We won't get new Masters action this week, because the coronavirus pandemic has caused the postponement of the 84th playing until November. So we are left only with years past. But the old stuff, well, that's a pretty good alternative.

From Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus to Bubba Watson and Adam Scott, we rewind to some of the greatest Masters moments ever.

Here is Wednesday's lineup across ESPN:

1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN: 2018 Par 3 Contest. Go ahead, try to watch this without crying. Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Gary Player wandered around the picture-perfect Par 3 course at Augusta National. On the ninth tee, Nicklaus stepped aside and let his grandson, Gary, take a swing. Here's what happened next

Watch Jack Nicklaus' grandson, Gary, ace the final hole of the 2018 Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/pk2FTqprwv — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 4, 2018

3-3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN's Twitter handle, ESPN App and YouTube: Masters Memories show with Michael Collins. He talks with Gary Nicklaus II, who was on the bag for one of the more memorable moments in Masters history. He recalls what it was like the week his father turned back the clock.

With his son, Jack II, on the bag, Nicklaus waves to the gallery as he walks up No. 18 holding an improbable one-shot lead. David Cannon/Allsport

3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN: Replay of the final round of the 1986 Masters. No player has more green jackets than Jack Nicklaus. And his last one, at age 46, is among the greatest performances in the history of the tournament.

What's next

Thursday

2 p.m. ET on ESPN: Replay of the final round of the 2012 Masters, when Bubba Watson pulls off a magical escape from the trees and pine straw to win in a playoff.

7 p.m. ET on ESPN's Twitter handle, ESPN App and YouTube: Masters Memories show with Michael Collins, who talks with six-time major winner and three-time Masters champion Nick Faldo. Faldo, now the lead analyst for CBS, played with Woods for the first two rounds in the 1997 Masters.

7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN: Replay of the final round of the 1997 Masters, when Tiger Woods announces himself to the world and wins his first major title in record fashion.

Friday

Noon ET on ESPN: Replay of the final round of the 2013 Masters, when Adam Scott, in the rain, claims his first major championship.

5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN's Twitter handle, ESPN App and YouTube: Masters Memories show with Michael Collins, who talks to Chris DiMarco. DiMarco went head-to-head with Woods down the stretch before losing in a playoff.

6 p.m. ET on ESPN: Replay of the final round of the 2005 Masters, when Tiger Woods pulls off one of the greatest shots in golf history -- the "In your life" chip from beside the 16th green -- to win his fourth Masters.