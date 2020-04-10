PGA Tour preps players on return parameters

The PGA Tour on Friday sent a memo to players in which it outlined efforts to reconfigure the schedule and said that events initially could be played without spectators.

The tour confirmed that Tyler Dennis, chief of operations for the PGA Tour, sent a memo to the membership as he has been doing every Friday since play was halted a month ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, the PGA Tour has canceled or postponed nine events, with the Charles Schwab Championship at Colonial -- May 21-24 in Fort Worth, Texas -- still listed as the next tournament.

The PGA Tour is expected to announce next week that it will delay its season beyond that point, and that the Colonial could get a later date in a revamped schedule.

The memo also said players would be given three or four weeks' notice to get ready for a restart, acknowledging players from all over the world have had varying abilities to practice and play, depending on guidelines in place.

Earlier this week, The Open announced that it was canceling its tournament this summer. The PGA Championship has been rescheduled for Aug. 6-9, with the U.S. Open slotted for Sept. 17-20, the Ryder Cup remaining Sept. 25-27 and the Masters hoping to take place Nov. 12-15.

The PGA Tour is working on slotting events around the major championships with hopes of getting as many playing opportunities to its members as possible, including opposite events.

"We are evaluating other options that allow us to preserve the maximum number of events we can while giving us more times as the crisis evolves,'' the memo said, according to the Golf Channel.