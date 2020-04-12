Tiger Woods' quarantined Masters includes his very own Magnolia Lane

Peyton Manning, Michael Phelps, Bill Murray, Chris Paul and more look back at Tiger Woods' 2019 victory at the Masters. (4:58)

With no Masters, at least not until November because of the coronavirus pandemic, the world is left with past images of Augusta National. They are all familiar. One of the most famous, though, is the drive past the front gates and down Magnolia Lane.

Tiger Woods, who won the Masters one year ago, doesn't have to go far too recreate it, apparently.

Our Magnolia Lane quarantine style. pic.twitter.com/YJZpchIBRc — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 12, 2020

Woods beat a loaded field at Augusta a year ago for his 15th major championship.