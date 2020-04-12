        <
          Tiger Woods' quarantined Masters includes his very own Magnolia Lane

          With no Masters, at least not until November because of the coronavirus pandemic, the world is left with past images of Augusta National. They are all familiar. One of the most famous, though, is the drive past the front gates and down Magnolia Lane.

          Tiger Woods, who won the Masters one year ago, doesn't have to go far too recreate it, apparently.

          Woods beat a loaded field at Augusta a year ago for his 15th major championship.