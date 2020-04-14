The first women's professional golf event to be staged in Saudi Arabia has been rescheduled for Oct. 8-11 after it was postponed last month due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have confirmed on Tuesday.

The Saudi Ladies International, which is part of the Ladies European Tour (LET), will be hosted at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club with a purse of $1 million, and is the first of its kind to be held in the kingdom.

"We have been extremely impressed by Golf Saudi's commitment to working through the challenges and making this historic event happen," Alexandra Armas, LET CEO, said in a statement.

"We would like to thank all stakeholders for their incredible support, and I am sure that this fantastic new tournament will be one of the major highlights of 2020."

The event was initially staged between March 19-22 with 108 professionals set to participate before the outbreak.

The tour has been on hold since the South African Women's Open finished on March 14, with the next scheduled event the Jabra Ladies Open at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France from June 18-20.