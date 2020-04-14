Senior Open Championship postponed

The Senior Open Championship has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus, the R&A announced.

The event was scheduled to take place from July 23-26 at Sunningdale Golf Club in England.

"We will continue to investigate alternative options to host The Senior Open later in the year if at all possible and will make an announcement in due course," executive director Johnnie Cole-Hamilton said in a statement.

"Our priority is ensuring the health and safety of all players, spectators and sponsors, and it is therefore the right decision to postpone the event," said Mark Aspland, the head of the European Senior Tour. "We will continue to work closely with The R&A, Rolex and other key stakeholders to reschedule the event at a later date when we have further clarity on the global situation."

Bernhard Langer won last year's championship for the fourth time.

The 2020 Open Championship was canceled last week.