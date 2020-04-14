Sergio Garcia now is part of his own foursome, and the timing couldn't have worked out any better.

Garcia took to Twitter to announce that his wife, Angela, gave birth to their second child on Friday, which would have been the second round of the Masters that was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Happy Easter to everyone! We're blessed to have welcomed Enzo Akins Garcia on Friday, April 10, at 6:25 pm. Enzo and Angela are both doing great, and Azalea is very happy to be a big sister! Hope you all have enjoyed Easter (and Masters) Sunday. God bless from our family to yours pic.twitter.com/ipjLtv9SnL — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) April 13, 2020

A son, Enzo Akins Garcia, was born at 6:25 p.m. Friday, and the Spanish star said mother and baby were doing well.

His daughter, Azalea, was born in 2018, a year after Garcia won the Masters in a playoff over Justin Rose.

