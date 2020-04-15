The USGA is investing $5 million in a relief fund for 59 members in its Allied Golf Association, which represent state and regional golf associations.

The fund goes to grants to help keep businesses running and people in their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Individual associations can apply for up to $100,000, with other financial assistance available based on need. The USGA began taking applications on Monday.

"These golf associations are the backbone of the recreational and competitive golf communities at the local, state and regional level," said Mike Davis, the CEO of the USGA. "They play a vital role not only in delivering the USGA's core services, but also in engaging millions of golfers across the country at the local level. This support will help enable the game to make a strong return once it's safe to do so."

The USGA relies on the associations to provide resources and programs at the regional level, and they help run more than 600 qualifiers for the USGA's professional and amateur championships. They also are the only associations authorized to offer a Handicap Index to golfers.

The USGA said many of them were dealing with temporary hardships, as golf events have been postponed and some courses have been ordered closed during the typically busy spring season.