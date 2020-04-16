        <
          The complete rundown of the PGA Tour's revised schedule

          The coronavirus pandemic that shut down sports across the world has required all leagues to rethink their schedules. On Thursday, the PGA Tour announced its plans to return to action in mid-June. Earlier this month, three of the men's major championships -- the Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open -- all outlined their plan for the remainder of the year. The other major, The Open, announced it was canceling the 2020 event at Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England.

          Here is what the schedule will look like, if given permission by individual states and health professionals.

          Charles Schwab Challenge | Date: June 11-14
          Colonial Country Club
          Fort Worth, Texas
          Original date: May 21-24

          RBC Heritage | Date: June 18-21
          Harbour Town Golf Links
          Hilton Head, South Carolina
          Original date: April 16-19

          Travelers Championship | Date: June 25-28
          TPC River Highlands
          Cromwell, Connecticut
          Original date: Same

          Rocket Mortgage Championship | Date: July 2-5
          Detroit Golf Club
          Detroit, Michigan
          Original date: May 28-31

          John Deere Classic | Date: July 9-12
          TPC Deere Run
          Silvis, Illinois
          Original date: Same

          Memorial Tournament | Date: July 16-19
          Muirfield Village Golf Club
          Dublin, Ohio
          Original date: June 4-7

          3M Open | Date: July 23-26
          TPC Twin Cities
          Blaine, Minnesota
          Original date: Same

          WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship | Date: July 30-Aug. 2
          TPC Southwind
          Original date: July 2-5

          Barracuda Championship | Date: July 30-Aug. 2
          Montreaux Golf & Country Club
          Original date: July 2-5

          PGA Championship | Date: Aug. 6-9
          TPC Harding Park
          San Francisco, California
          Original date: May 14-17

          Wyndham Championship | Date: Aug. 13-16
          Sedgefield Country Club
          Greensboro, North Carolina
          Original date: Same

          Northern Trust | Date: Aug. 20-23
          TPC Boston
          Norton, Massachusetts
          Original date: Same

          BMW Championship | Date: Aug. 27-30
          Olympia Fields Country Club
          Olympia Fields, Illinois
          Original date: Same

          Tour Championship | Date: Sept. 4-7
          East Lake Golf Club
          Atlanta, Georiga
          Original date: Same

          Safeway Open | Date: Sept. 10-13
          Silverado Resort & Spa North
          Silverado, California
          Original date: Completed as part of 2019 season

          U.S. Open | Date: Sept. 17-20
          Winged Foot Golf Club
          Mamaroneck, New York
          Original date: June 16-19

          Corales Puntcana Resort & Club Championship | Date: Sept. 24-27
          Corales Golf Club
          Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
          Original date: March 26-29

          Ryder Cup | Date: Sept. 25-27
          Whistling Straits
          Kohler, Wisconsin
          Original date: Same

          Sanderson Farms Championship | Date: Oct. 1-4
          Country Club of Jackson
          Jackson, Mississippi
          Original date: Completed in Original year

          Shriners Hospitals for Children Open | Date: Oct. 8-11
          TPC Summerlin
          Las Vegas, Nevada
          Original date: Completed as part of 2019 season

          The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges | Date: Oct. 15-18
          The Club at Nine Bridges
          Jeju Island, South Korea
          Original date: Completed as part of 2019 season

          Zozo Championship | Date: Oct. 22-25
          Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
          Chiba, Japan
          Original date: Completed as part of 2019 season

          WGC-HSBC Championship | Date: Oct. 29-Nov. 1
          Sheshan International Golf Club
          Shanghai, China
          Original date: Completed as part of 2019 season

          Bermuda Championship | Date: Oct. 29-Nov. 1
          Port Royal Golf Club
          Southampton, Bermuda
          Original date: Completed as part of 2019 season

          Houston Open | Date: Nov. 5-8
          Golf Club of Houston
          Houston, Texas
          Original date: Completed as part of 2019 season

          The Masters | Date: Nov. 12-15
          Augusta National Golf Club
          Augusta, Georgia
          Original date: April 9-12

          The RSM Classic | Date: Nov. 19-22
          Sea Island Resort
          Seaside Island, Georgia
          Original date: Completed as part of 2019 season

          Hero World Challenge | Date: Dec. 3-6
          Albany Golf Club
          New Providence, Bahamas
          Original date: Completed as part of 2019 season

          Mayakoba Golf Classic | Date: Dec. 3-6
          El Camaleon Golf Club, Play Del Carmen, Mexico
          Original date: Original date: Completed as part of 2019 season

          QBE Shootout | Date Dec. 11-13
          Tiburon Golf Club
          Naples, Florida
          Original date: Completed as part of 2019 season