        <
        >

          From Tiger Woods' surprising social media game to home workouts to, yes, more trick shots in golf's week that wasn't

          AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
          4:56 PM ET
          • Nick PietruszkiewiczESPN.com
            Close
            • Senior editor for college basketball
            • Joined ESPN in 2008
            • Graduate of the University of Maryland
            Follow on Twitter

          Still no golf this past week, but that doesn't meant it wasn't busy. There were the re-airs of classic Masters, including Tiger Woods' memorable 2019 win. On Thursday, the PGA Tour announced a return in mid-June and a revised schedule, lending hope that golf will return in mid-June. What else happened? More trick shots, of course. And some workouts. And the shocking revelation that Tiger has some social media game. Here is the week in golf that wasn't.

          Yes, it was Masters week. And we missed it. All of us missed it.

          Sergio Garcia and his family found a way to keep busy and celebrate his 2017 victory at Augusta National Golf Club.

          But let's be honest, there were more important things going on in that family this past week than remembering that first -- and so far only -- major championship.

          But back to the Masters for a second. Tiger made some waves on social media, showing off a personality. Hey, who knew?

          Then he showed off a shot of some serious creativity by his landscapers.

          And before we leave Tiger ... this week, with the help of the PGA Tour, we heard about how Justin Thomas showed up for a family home run derby at the Woods' house and broke things.

          Speaking of the Masters, uh, Phil Mickelson, we hope the good people at Augusta National know you have that robe.

          And the feel-good story of the week, thanks to Justin Rose.

          With the tour hoping to play again soon, players need to practice. Not sure these shots will be ones they'll use on tour, but hey, why not? But please, Viktor Hovland, be careful.

          Ian Poulter from way back. Wait for it ...

          And then from close range. His son is excited.

          While Poulter's son seems to be interested in watching some trick shots, aspiring LPGA pro, and Tiger Woods' niece, Cheyenne Woods, is having some issues.

          OK, now, with the dog willing to play along for this one, she shows just how much trick-shot game she's got.

          Pros from all tours are finding ways to work on their games.

          And while everyone stays at home, it's important to stay healthy. Lee Westwood is getting his work in.