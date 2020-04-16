Still no golf this past week, but that doesn't meant it wasn't busy. There were the re-airs of classic Masters, including Tiger Woods' memorable 2019 win. On Thursday, the PGA Tour announced a return in mid-June and a revised schedule, lending hope that golf will return in mid-June. What else happened? More trick shots, of course. And some workouts. And the shocking revelation that Tiger has some social media game. Here is the week in golf that wasn't.

Yes, it was Masters week. And we missed it. All of us missed it.

The feeling of not teeing it up today at Augusta😔 my favorite place and plenty of amazing memories...can't wait until November!! pic.twitter.com/GGBWEZLWyO — Rickie Fowler (@RickieFowler) April 9, 2020

Sergio Garcia and his family found a way to keep busy and celebrate his 2017 victory at Augusta National Golf Club.

Putting this puzzle together with the family over the weekend gave us time to relive the moment. We'll never forget this day @TheMasters! We wish we could be there this week, but wishing you all safety at home. We'll be ready for November! pic.twitter.com/Rl17X3lH7r — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) April 6, 2020

But let's be honest, there were more important things going on in that family this past week than remembering that first -- and so far only -- major championship.

Happy Easter to everyone! We're blessed to have welcomed Enzo Akins Garcia on Friday, April 10, at 6:25 pm. Enzo and Angela are both doing great, and Azalea is very happy to be a big sister! Hope you all have enjoyed Easter (and Masters) Sunday. God bless from our family to yours pic.twitter.com/ipjLtv9SnL — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) April 13, 2020

But back to the Masters for a second. Tiger made some waves on social media, showing off a personality. Hey, who knew?

Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family. pic.twitter.com/xPK769CWCf — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 7, 2020

Then he showed off a shot of some serious creativity by his landscapers.

Our Magnolia Lane quarantine style. pic.twitter.com/YJZpchIBRc — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 12, 2020

And before we leave Tiger ... this week, with the help of the PGA Tour, we heard about how Justin Thomas showed up for a family home run derby at the Woods' house and broke things.

The story of the home run derby inside the Woods household with @JustinThomas34, @TigerWoods and Charlie. 😂 pic.twitter.com/tYz485N9bO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 15, 2020

Speaking of the Masters, uh, Phil Mickelson, we hope the good people at Augusta National know you have that robe.

Hat, robe, COFFEE for WELLNESS. Who else is ready to watch themselves win the Masters today?



Tune into CBS at 2:30pm ET to watch! pic.twitter.com/xoJfF02poj — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) April 11, 2020

And the feel-good story of the week, thanks to Justin Rose.

With the tour hoping to play again soon, players need to practice. Not sure these shots will be ones they'll use on tour, but hey, why not? But please, Viktor Hovland, be careful.

Ian Poulter from way back. Wait for it ...

And then from close range. His son is excited.

While Poulter's son seems to be interested in watching some trick shots, aspiring LPGA pro, and Tiger Woods' niece, Cheyenne Woods, is having some issues.

.@Cheyenne_Woods for birdie!



Wait for it 🐶 😂



Practice at home isn't always easy 😉



🎥 via Cheyenne pic.twitter.com/6ejXCVFQEt — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) April 14, 2020

OK, now, with the dog willing to play along for this one, she shows just how much trick-shot game she's got.

Describe @Cheyenne_Woods practice from home action in a gif ⛳️🐶 pic.twitter.com/8GESUD5L1t — LPGA (@LPGA) April 15, 2020

Pros from all tours are finding ways to work on their games.

When we return, we'll be ready. ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/aBaLjXHafq — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) April 14, 2020

And while everyone stays at home, it's important to stay healthy. Lee Westwood is getting his work in.