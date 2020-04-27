Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced that golf can resume in the state beginning May 5.

The announcement on Monday was part of a partial resumption of outdoor activities that includes fishing, hunting and use of state parks and state lands for day trips.

Inslee said the Golf Alliance of Washington has established several rules, including spacing out of tee times, limits on the number of people playing golf together and allowing only takeout food and beverage service.

Inslee said if the state sees an uptick in infections of the new coronavirus, or if people don't continue to take safety measures while recreating, the activities could again be restricted.

Public gatherings and events, team sports and camping are all still prohibited under the current stay-at-home order that has been in place since March 23.