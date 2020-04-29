The LPGA is targeting mid-July for the restart of its 2020 season, and the Women's PGA Championship has been rescheduled for Oct. 6-11.

The LPGA announced its plan Wednesday amid a series of updates to its schedule, emphasizing that it is preparing for "a safe and responsible return to competition."

The revised tour schedule would start July 15 with the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland, Michigan, followed by the Marathon LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio.

"One thing that has become clear is that there will be no 'opening bell' regarding a return to safe play in this new normal of the COVID-19 pandemic," LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said in a statement. "To be honest, being 'first' has never been the goal when it comes to returning to play in this new normal. We have built a schedule that we think is as safe as possible given what we know about travel bans, testing availability, and delivering events that our sponsors and our athletes will be excited to attend.

"While July seems like a long way away, we are certainly aware that restarting our season in Michigan, Ohio and New Jersey will require a continued improvement in the situation in each of those states."

The Women's PGA Championship was to be played from June 23-28 at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania. The ANA Inspiration and the U.S. Women's Open are the other U.S.-based majors in the women's game. They have already been rescheduled.

There are five women's majors. The Evian Championship and the Women's British Open are both scheduled for August and have yet to be postponed.

In other changes to the LPGA Tour schedule, the Marathon LPGA Classic originally was scheduled for July 9 but was pushed back two weeks to July 23. The final July event would be the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway, New Jersey, starting July 31.

Also, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give was rescheduled for Oct. 1-4, the Pelican Women's Championship was moved to Nov. 19-22, and the Volunteers of America Classic is set for Dec. 3-6.

The CME Group Tour Championship will conclude the 2020 season Dec. 17-20.

Among the events that will not be played in 2020 are the UL International Crown, the Volvik Founders Cup, the Lotte Championship, the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open and the LPGA Mediheal Championship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.