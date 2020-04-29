The PGA Tour Champions announced a series of changes to its schedule Wednesday as professional golf continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Among them: the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, New York, set for Aug. 10-16, has been canceled. In its place, the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in Akron, Ohio, originally scheduled for the week of July 6-12, now will take place that week.

The tour says it now hopes to resume 2020 play at The Ally Challenge from July 27-Aug. 2 at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club in Grand Blanc, Michigan.