Two more international golf tournaments for amateurs have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Golf Federation said the World Amateur Team Championships for men and women -- scheduled over two weeks in October in Singapore -- have been scratched. The tournament dates to 1958. It was moved in February from Hong Kong because of social unrest.

The World Amateur Team is held every other year. The IGF decided not to postpone it until 2021 because of the scheduling problems that would create. The event next will be played in France in 2022.

Also, the R&A said it has postponed until next year the inaugural Women's Amateur Latin America Championship. It was scheduled for Sept. 3-6 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. It now is scheduled for Sept. 2-5, 2021.