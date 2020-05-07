Michael Collins reports the latest news and details of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady being set to square off in a golf match that will be televised. (1:39)

A $10 million donation to coronavirus relief efforts is part of the plan unveiled Thursday for "The Match: Champions for Charity," to be played May 24 at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Turner Sports made the announcement of the donation that will accompany the previously announced extension of the original Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson match. The event will also include former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and new Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady.

Woods will team with Manning and Mickelson with Brady in an 18-hole match that will include nine holes of best ball and nine holes of modified alternate shot, to be televised by TNT and TBS at 3 p.m. ET.

According to the event organizers, the players will collectively make a $10 million donation to relief efforts. Fundraising will also include a partnership with the All In Challenge -- an initiative that is providing food to those in need -- as well as on-course competitive challenges for charity.

The event will be played without spectators.

A match involving these four participants has been in the works for some time but was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shutdown of sports in March. The event has been approved by the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour has not held an event since the Players Championship was canceled after the first round on March 12. It has since released a revised schedule with the hopes of starting June 11 at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

Two years ago, Woods and Mickelson signed on to play "The Match," a winner-take-all 18-hole event in Las Vegas on the day after Thanksgiving. The event was supposed to be streamed, although there were numerous technical issues involved. Mickelson won the $9 million first prize.

As part of that event, there was the expectation that Woods and Mickelson would do something more, perhaps bringing on partners.

Fundraising will support national and local beneficiaries through Direct Relief, which helps equip heath-care workers with medical supplies; the American Red Cross, which is involved in collecting convalescent plasma for coronavirus treatment; Save Small Business, a grant-making initiative to help small business employers who are struggling because of the pandemic; and the All In Challenge.

As part of the All In Challenge, each of the players will donate a custom experience that is expected to raise more funds, with viewers having the ability to enter a live raffle for those being offered by Woods and Mickelson.