After learning Vijay Singh's name was on the list of participants for the Korn Ferry Challenge, a Korn Ferry tournament set to reopen the tour on June 11, golfer Brady Schnell took to Twitter to express his opinion.

Singh has won three major championships and over $70 million on the PGA Tour, so Schnell felt it was unnecessary for the 57-year-old to take someone else's spot and potentially their earnings on a tour featuring a mix of young players and veterans seeking to earn, or regain, their PGA Tour card. Singh entering the tournament, on what was previously known as the Web.com Tour, could take money out of the pocket of a struggling golfer, and Schnell did not hold back on his disdain.

Hey @VijaySinghGolf you are a true piece of trash if you except money playing in a Korn Ferry Tour event and I'll say it right to your face — Brady Schnell (@brady_schnell) May 7, 2020

Schnell, 35, went on to respond to some of his followers on Twitter by calling Singh selfish.

I think covid or no covid this would be a big deal. Its just Vijay being Vijay. Selfish — Brady Schnell (@brady_schnell) May 7, 2020

He continued responding to his followers and explained the reasoning behind his decision to speak up, calling Singh a "complete turd."

Its one spot?! Do you know how much those points and money could do for a young kid? He's a complete turd for playing. He's got his money and he's got his career. Just wait another month and roll with your senior friends — Brady Schnell (@brady_schnell) May 7, 2020

Schnell -- who has won one tournament on the Korn Ferry Tour and has a pair of top-25 finishes in PGA Tour events -- continued to respond on Twitter, but eventually walked back his comments, saying calling Singh a piece of trash was too harsh. He did not, however, change his stance that Singh should not participate in the event slated to take place in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

Piece of trash is way too harsh. This is why, including myself, we should all breathe a little before posting something. I reacted too strongly when I heard Vijay was playing in a KF event, however, I feel strongly he shouldn't play. Its a silly move on his part, period! — Brady Schnell (@brady_schnell) May 7, 2020

It isn't yet known if Singh will actually play in the event, but his name appearing on the list of participants has caused quite the stir.