Phil Mickelson has been planning a move to Florida, and now he has a place to play golf there, too.

Mickelson said on The Dan Patrick Show on Monday that he is joining Michael Jordan's exclusive "The Grove XXIII" club, which opened last fall in South Florida.

Mickelson, 49, said he and his wife, Amy, have purchased a lot near the course. They currently live in San Diego and said earlier this year that the move will be made easier as their three kids will all be out of high school.

"You have to be invited," Mickelson said of the new club. "Fortunately, I know a number of members there, and my wife and I just bought a lot fairly close, about 10 to 15 minutes away. So it'll be a great place to play and practice."

Mickelson was on the show to promote his May 24 match with partner Tom Brady against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning. The event is being staged to raise funds for COVID-19 causes.

Jordan's course is located just south of The Medalist -- Woods' home course and the venue for the May match -- near Hobe Sound, Florida.

Jordan's club is expected to keep membership under 100.