Justin Thomas headlines the PGA Tour's new officially licensed simulation video game that is scheduled for an August release.

PGA Tour 2K21 will include 15 PGA Tour courses, each of which was scanned using cutting-edge technology to highlight fairways, greens, trees, bunkers, lakes and ponds. It is set for release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and Steam.

"It's something you love to get approached about," said Thomas, a 12-time winner on the PGA Tour who is ranked fourth in the world. "It's something I've never experienced, having never been in a video game. This is a heck of a start. It was awesome.

"For me, it was one of those things when I got asked and approached about it ... you dream about it as a kid. Next thing you know, I see the picture of me on the cover and it's really happening. And it's an accomplishment I'll always remember."

Courtesy of 2KSports

Thomas will be joined by 11 other PGA Tour pros who will present a different challenge to players in what is called PGA Tour Career Mode as they compete to become FedEx Cup champion.

Players of the game will be able to customize their experience with various brands of equipment and clothing, and it is designed for all skill levels. Players will be able to engage in local online matches with friends or other players, using formats such as alternate shot, stroke play, skins and scrambles.

"For me, the big thing I've noticed is the difference about how realistic it is," said Thomas, who won the 2017 PGA Championship as well as the 2017 FedEx Cup. "It's unbelievable. It makes the experience of playing the game. If I'm playing TPC Sawgrass, at 17, the people that are in the crowd are real spectators. They are legitimate people doing actual movements. You are creating your own player and trying to make it to the top like we do. The point of the video is to be as realistic as possible.

"It's been in the works for a bit, over a year process," Thomas added. "It's been exciting. I liked playing video games growing up, when it was a snow day or when I couldn't play golf myself, I would like to play. I wasn't going outside. And I was competitive, didn't want to lose. Even in a video game. It's not as bad as real life. It is something that will be fun to mess with."