The Michigan tournament where the LPGA Tour hoped to resume has been canceled.

The LPGA says the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational will not be played July 15-18 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tour did not offer any other specifics except for Commissioner Mike Whan emphasizing the long-term health of the tour is paramount.

This is the only team event on the LPGA schedule.

Whan says Dow has extended its title sponsor contract and the LPGA will return to the Great Lakes Bay region next year and beyond.

The cancellation means the LPGA now hopes to return July 23-26 with the Marathon LPGA Classic in Ohio.