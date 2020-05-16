        <
        >

          Lim Hee-jeong leads KLPGA Championship by 3 shots

          12:32 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          SEOUL, South Korea -- Lim Hee-jeong shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday for a three-stroke lead after three rounds of the KLPGA Championship.

          She was followed by Park Hyun-kyung (67) and overnight leader Bae Seon-woo (72). Lim was at 15-under 201 overall at Lakewood Country Club.

          The women's tournament joins baseball and soccer as sports running again in South Korea.

          Defending champion Choi Hye-jin was eight strokes behind Lim and tied with seven others after a 67.

          Third-ranked Park Sung-hyun missed the cut Friday.