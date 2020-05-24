Phil Mickelson gives his formula for success to help him and Tom Brady take down Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in The Match: Champions for Charity. (1:30)

After a lot of hype and some trash talking -- hey, Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson know how to promote -- the time for the golf showdown has arrived.

It's Woods/Manning vs. Mickelson/Brady, with the proceeds going to benefit coronavirus relief.

We'll be here throughout, with hole-by-hole updates.

For now, take a look at each of their warm-up sessions:

The conditions might be an issue. Rain and thunderstorms are in and around Hobe Sound, Florida, which is where Medalist is located. The skies looked ominous as Woods arrived.