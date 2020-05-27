John Daly II finished in a tie for second Wednesday at the inaugural Dye National Junior Invitational. The two-day tournament was held at Crooked Stick Golf Club near Indianapolis, which is the same course where his father, John Daly, won the 1991 PGA Championship as an alternate.

The tournament was played to honor course designers Pete and Alice Dye and featured 33 boys and 33 girls all in high school age ranges.

Daly, a high school junior from Clearwater, Florida, was tied for the lead after the first 36 holes on Tuesday. He opened the tournament with a 74 and 70 to sit at even par through the first day after lipping out an eagle putt on the final hole of his second round that would have given him the outright lead.

He's no stranger to the big stage, as he has participated in the PNC Father-Son challenge with his father, finishing in fifth place in 2019.

Daly finished the tournament at 4 over par, shooting 76 in the final round, putting him 4 shots off the winning score of even par from John Marshall Butler. Daly missed a birdie and par putt on 18 after Butler put his second shot into the water. A birdie would have given him second place all to himself.

Daly's mannerisms, hard swing and looks are all similar to his father's, and for one weekend, he also found success on the same course.