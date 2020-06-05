The PGA Tour will return in a big way next week with a blockbuster field at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where 16 of the top 20-ranked players in the world have entered the event.

Tiger Woods is not among them, but each of the top five players, including No. 1-ranked Rory McIlroy, are set to take part in the first tournament since the coronavirus pandemic shut the game down after one round of the Players Championship on March 12. No spectators will be permitted.

The Charles Schwab Challenge begins on June 11.

Those among the top 20 not competing are Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Cantlay and Woods.

McIlroy will be joined by Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, all in the top 10.

The tournament, which will have a field of 148 players at Colonial Country Club in Forth Worth, Texas, has attracted 70 of the top 100 players. Other players to enter were Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day. There are 101 PGA Tour winners and 24 major champions represented.

The Charles Schwab tournament will be played without spectatoras and will be the first event of a revised schedule that has been months in planning, with various COVID-19 testing protocols implemented. Charter flights will be available for players and caddies between events, with designated hotels and a "tournament bubble'' in place.