Justin Rose and his wife have announced they will sponsor a new seven-tournament series for British women professionals.

The Rose Ladies Series will start on June 18 behind closed doors with seven courses offering their facilities without charge.

The first event will take place at Brockenhurst Manor in Hampshire, while the schedule also involves a trip to Royal St George's Golf Club, which was due to host The Open in July.

"I am keenly aware that I now have the opportunity to go back to work and compete on the PGA Tour but this is not the same for the ladies and some junior tours as well," Rose told the Telegraph.

"I am sad that the Ladies European Tour has been suffering so badly and doesn't really have a start date yet from what I know. To me this seems somewhat unfair my wife Kate and I felt there was an opportunity to step up and help.

"The prize money is modest because it is me throwing in some money and then the ladies are paying an entry fee and being able to play for a pot. We wanted to give them the opportunity to play and to be ready for when the opportunities arise later in the summer."

It has been reported that the former world No. 1 will contribute around £35,000 as prize money.

"I read about what Liz was trying to do and thought that Justin and I had to help," Rose's wife Kate added.

"It is so important for the visibility of ladies' golf that they can play at good courses and on TV because they need to be out there to both attract sponsors and keep their current sponsors happy as well as allowing more people to get to know who they are."

Rose will feature in his first event at the Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday since the LPGA and PGA tournaments were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rose Ladies Series schedule

Brokenhurst Manor Golf Club (June 18)

Moor Park Golf Club (June 25)

Buckinghamshire Golf Club (July 2)

Royal St George's Golf Club (July 9)

JCB Golf and Country Club (July 16)

Bearwood Lakes Golf Club (July 23)

Final TBC (July 30-31)