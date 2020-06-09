The Evian Championship women's major golf tournament has been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The event in France had already been postponed from July to Aug. 6-9.

Organizers say they cannot overcome ``uncertainty concerning the opening of borders'' with Asia and the United States.

Tournament chairman Franck Riboud says the cancellation is ``unavoidable in view of the situation with regards to U.S. travel to continental Europe.''

The Women's British Open is still set for Aug. 20-23 in Troon, Scotland. The three majors played in the United States have been rescheduled for later in the year.