FORT WORTH, Texas -- PGA Tour member Tony Finau took to Instagram Wednesday to put his support behind social-justice reform and Black Lives Matter in response to the death of George Floyd.

"It hit me today that the worst thing I could say pertaining to Black Lives Matter, police brutality and systemic racism is nothing," Finau said in a video that lasted more than four minutes as he prepares for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. "The worst thing I can say is absolutely nothing, stay in silence, stand on the sideline and continue to just watch."

Finau, who is Polynesian, said he experienced racial profiling during an incident in 2014 when he was in the passenger seat of a car driven by a white friend, who had a warrant out for his arrest. Finau said he asked the police officer why he needed to get out of the car and was told in harsher terms to get out of the car.

"Of course I cooperated with him, got out of the car and within seconds my face was smashed against the passenger door and I was in handcuffs and shortly after that I was in the back of his car," Finau said. "To try and describe that feeling of injustice, unfairness at this time and try to portray that to those who have never been treated this way, it's a very inhumane feeling and wrong on all levels and it's a criminal act for law enforcement to treat anyone this way, but especially those of color."

Finau called it an honor to represent the American flag and United States in team events, like the Ryder Cup and President's Cup, but believes things must change.

"I think there's a way to move our country forward by understanding each other, listening to each other and continuing to try to spread love throughout this country," Finau said. "Let's do it for our children, our grandchildren and a better future for America."

To honor Floyd's memory, the PGA Tour will set aside the 8:46 a.m. tee time on Thursday, marking the time a Minneapolis police officer had a knee on Floyd's neck, and conduct a moment of silence that will begin with three horn blasts. Players on the course will be asked to pause and support the PGA Tour's commitment to addressing racial and social issues.

Harold Varner III, who is black, believes the PGA Tour, with the backing of commissioner Jay Monahan, will continue to raise awareness.

"I think this week won't be the last week, because it's getting to the point where everyone has a voice that if the PGA Tour was to forget it, they would get hounded every day," Varner said. "So it's just kind of like yes, they're pressured, but I also think that it's the right thing to do, and I think Jay knows that, so I'm super behind him on that, and we got to talking about some things where I come from, what I think about it. I'm just super fortunate to be able to say something and it matter but also be a part of the change. Everyone in this society right now is going to be a part of that."