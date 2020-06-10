The Memorial Tournament will require fans to wear masks when next month it becomes the first PGA Tour event to allow spectators.

The tournament was given approval last week by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to allow a limited number of spectators at Muirfield Village Golf Golf in Dublin, Ohio, a number that is being estimated at about 20 percent of usual attendance.

Among the protocols announced by the tournament on Wednesday were the mask requirement, a health questionnaire upon entry and temperature screenings.

All on-site bleachers and grandstands have been removed, and there will be designated seating corrals throughout the course that will allow for a limited number of spectators.

"Together with the PGA Tour, who we have worked with jointly with throughout this process, we are looking forward to partnering with state, county and city leadership along with the Memorial COVID-19 Task Force, to offer the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide as an example of how public gathering events can be developed and implemented and approved and accepted protocols in place," said tournament director Dan Sullivan in a statement.

The tournament, July 16-19, announced that it has sold out of weekly badges.

Upon entry, staff will ask spectators six CDC-related health questions; anyone with a temperature above 100 degrees will not be permitted to the course. And masks will be required for all attendees and will be given to those who do not bring their own.

Attendees will also be encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer and there will be no cash sales at concession areas. All shuttle transportation has been canceled, so spectators will park in nearby lots and walk into the venue.

The Memorial Tournament is the sixth event of the PGA Tour's revised schedule that begins this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge. The first five are to be played without spectators, including an event at Muirfield Village to be played the week prior to the Memorial.