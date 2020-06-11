The PGA Tour Champions Boeing Classic scheduled to be held in August outside of Seattle has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tournament director Brian Flajole said Thursday that uncertainty about the ability to hold large public gatherings in Washington state led to the decision to not hold the tournament scheduled for Aug. 17-23 at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

Flajole said the decision was made in conjunction with local and state health officials as well as the PGA Tour. Flajole said the tournament is expected to return in 2021.

This year was set to be the 16th playing of the only professional golf event held annually in the state.