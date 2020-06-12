How the PGA Tour is shining a light on first responders

FORT WORTH, Texas -- As a way to honor those on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19, the PGA Tour has added the last names of workers from around the Dallas/Fort Worth area to the caddie bibs of golfers.

From nurses and doctors to hospital administrators, the names are on all 148 bibs used in this week's Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club and the gesture will continue for the next two events as well.

"It seems like a no-brainer now, but someone had to think of it. So I think it's a really good idea," Jordan Spieth said. "There's some really cool billboards. I've been making the drive home and back every day (from Dallas to Ft. Worth), and so you see a lot of billboards. You get the ones where not all heroes wear capes and it shows our first responders, nurses, doctors, those in the food and beverage industry. It's anyway that we can support them, and I know the PGA Tour is going to continue to financially and through other ways, and us players kind of should feel a responsibility to do so, as well."

Spieth's caddie, Michael Greller, has Ashlee Burke's name on his bib. She works as the manager of gift administration at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

"I really don't see the back of Michael very often because he's carrying the bag behind me," Spieth said, "but I think it would be a really good idea, yeah, absolutely, to at least sign the bib if not just make contact with whoever it is."